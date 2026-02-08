Assam Political Storm: Congress Defends Gogoi Amidst CM's Allegations

The political atmosphere in Assam has intensified as the Congress took a firm stand against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations concerning Gaurav Gogoi's alleged ties to Pakistan. Congress leaders are calling out Sarma for what they describe as 'baseless claims' that tarnish the office's dignity.

In a fervent rebuttal, Congress leaders emphasized the lack of evidence supporting Sarma's accusations, which included Gogoi's alleged connections with parties in Pakistan. They also questioned the timing and intent behind these claims, suggesting they are an electoral strategy rather than genuine concerns.

The Special Investigation Team's (SIT) report, which failed to substantiate Sarma's claims, further complicates the matter. Critics suggest the allegations were a tactic to divert attention and manipulate public sentiment ahead of the elections, with Congress affirming their resolve to challenge these assertions in further press meetings.

