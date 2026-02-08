Left Menu

A Heartfelt Return: Gaza Family Reunites Amid Ruins

Eatedal Rayyan, separated by war, returns to Gaza after two years with her family. Despite widespread destruction, she reunites with her husband in Gaza, where they plan to live in a tent. They face challenges, but Rayyan finds beauty in being back home despite hardship.

Updated: 08-02-2026 22:58 IST
Reunion

Eatedal Rayyan's journey back to Gaza has been long awaited. After fleeing with her family to Egypt due to a leg injury, Rayyan returned home, reuniting with her husband in a landscape devastated by a two-year conflict. Despite living conditions, she finds solace in being home.

Her return was made possible after Israel reopened the Rafah border crossing, which had been largely closed during the hostilities. Rayyan and a small group of Palestinians made their way back through checkpoints and hardships to finally embrace familiar faces in Gaza.

Though Gaza has faced widespread destruction, leaving its infrastructure in ruins, Rayyan believes that life there still holds beauty. She acknowledges the difficulties but is driven by the deep-seated yearning to be back among her people and homeland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

