Left Menu

Stepfather Arrested for Heinous Crime Against Stepdaughter

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter. The arrest followed a missing person report and subsequent police investigation. The victim was found at her grandmother's house and disclosed the abuse, leading to the man's arrest and charges under applicable laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kotdwar | Updated: 08-02-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 23:24 IST
Stepfather Arrested for Heinous Crime Against Stepdaughter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, authorities have apprehended a 32-year-old man accused of raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter. The arrest was made on Najibabad Road, with police acting swiftly on a missing person complaint filed by the girl's mother. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody following a court order.

The investigation began when the young girl was reported missing, having left her home on February 5 without notifying family. CCTV evidence led police to locate her at her grandmother's residence. The grandmother revealed the girl was terrified and sought comfort away from home due to alleged harassment.

Upon gaining her trust, police ensured the girl's safety and she revealed the harrowing details of her stepfather's assault on the night of February 4. Legal action was immediately initiated, pressing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Sparks Unrest: Child's Death Ignites Local Protests

Tragedy Sparks Unrest: Child's Death Ignites Local Protests

 India
2
Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

Takaichi's Triumph: A Shift in Japan's Political Landscape

 Japan
3
Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

Epic Showdowns and Stellar Performances Heat Up Sports Weekend

 Global
4
U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Calls

U.S. to Make Initial Payment Towards U.N. Arrears Amid Financial Reform Call...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026