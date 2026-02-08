Stepfather Arrested for Heinous Crime Against Stepdaughter

In a disturbing incident, authorities have apprehended a 32-year-old man accused of raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter. The arrest was made on Najibabad Road, with police acting swiftly on a missing person complaint filed by the girl's mother. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody following a court order.

The investigation began when the young girl was reported missing, having left her home on February 5 without notifying family. CCTV evidence led police to locate her at her grandmother's residence. The grandmother revealed the girl was terrified and sought comfort away from home due to alleged harassment.

Upon gaining her trust, police ensured the girl's safety and she revealed the harrowing details of her stepfather's assault on the night of February 4. Legal action was immediately initiated, pressing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

