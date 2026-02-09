The Kremlin has announced that Cuba is grappling with a critical fuel situation, unveiling a plan to safeguard essential services while rationing resources. U.S. attempts to economically isolate Cuba are being blamed for exacerbating the crisis, a move the Cuban government has met with defiance.

The communist government in Havana is navigating these turbulent waters as Washington tries to curtail oil supplies, citing Cuba as an extraordinary threat to U.S. national security. Russia, meanwhile, is maintaining strong diplomatic relations with Cuba, voicing dissatisfaction with the U.S. approach and seeking potential solutions.

Questions have arisen about jet fuel shortages potentially impacting Russian tourists in Cuba. Russia's ambassador to Cuba confirmed ongoing oil supplies from Moscow, reiterating Russia's commitment to aiding its longstanding ally amidst growing geopolitical tensions.

