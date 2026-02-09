Left Menu

Clash in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: Debt Trap Accusations and Governance Criticisms Surface

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly session witnessed disruption as PDP's Waheed Ur Rehman Para accused the government of pushing the region into a debt trap via the SASCI scheme, facing counterattacks from the National Conference. Issues raised included governance, budgetary allocations, education, unemployment, and social crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly session on Monday turned tumultuous as PDP legislator Waheed Ur Rehman Para accused the government of endangering the Union Territory's financial stability. He claimed the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme was leading to a debt trap.

This accusation sparked a heated debate with the National Conference, and despite attempts by the chair, Mubarak Gul, to restore order, BJP members staged a walkout, citing lack of speaking time on the budget. The session was adjourned early amid these controversies.

Para highlighted various issues, including the alleged inability to effectively utilize the allocated budget, high youth unemployment rates, education challenges, substance abuse, and the lack of healthcare priorities. The PDP legislator called for immediate government action to address these pressing problems, demanding transparency and accountability.

