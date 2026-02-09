Nepal Extends Deadline for Crucial Gen Z Protest Inquiry

The Nepalese government has prolonged the mandate of a special commission investigating the alleged excessive force used during last year's Gen Z protests by 25 days. The decision, reached by the Council of Ministers on Monday, means the commission will now have until March 11 to submit its findings.

The inquiry, led by former judge Gauri Bahadur Karki, and backed by commission members including former Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Bigyan Raj Sharma and legal expert Bishweshwor Bhandari, was set up in response to violent clashes that marked the youth-led protests in September.

The extension, the third since the commission's inception, aims to provide additional time for compiling a comprehensive report. Notably, the violence during the protests resulted in the deaths of 77 people and ultimately contributed to the fall of the former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's coalition government.