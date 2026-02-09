Left Menu

Tension in Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts in Ukhrul

Fresh violence erupted in Manipur's Ukhrul district as armed groups set fire to houses in Litan Sareikhong village, forcing residents to flee. Despite efforts for peace, clashes between Tangkhul and Kuki communities resulted in more homes being destroyed. Additional security forces have been deployed to stabilize the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:11 IST
Tension in Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts in Ukhrul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Violence resurfaced in Manipur's Ukhrul district when attackers allegedly set fire to several houses in Litan Sareikhong, prompting residents to flee to safer areas in Kangpokpi. This escalation followed an assault on a Tangkhul Naga community member, which initially seemed resolved but reignited tensions.

Despite a planned peace meeting, hostilities resumed with villagers reportedly attacking the Litan Sareikhong chief's residence and engaging in stone-pelting clashes, leading to prohibitory orders. The unrest is attributed to Kuki militants, with 21 houses already destroyed, said state minister Govindas Konthoujam, highlighting the tense situation.

Efforts to calm the situation saw Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho and community leaders holding peace talks. Dikho emphasized the desire for peace, urging individuals to prevent broader communal conflict. Security forces remain active, ensuring stability, while Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh called for restraint and unity among communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and US Finalize Intermediate Trade Framework

Strengthening Ties: India and US Finalize Intermediate Trade Framework

 India
2
Starmer Under Fire: Labour Leader Faces Calls to Resign Amid Scandal

Starmer Under Fire: Labour Leader Faces Calls to Resign Amid Scandal

 United Kingdom
3
BJP Chief Nitin Nabin: A New Era of Leadership in Bihar

BJP Chief Nitin Nabin: A New Era of Leadership in Bihar

 India
4
RBI Boosts Micro and Small Enterprises with Collateral-Free Loans

RBI Boosts Micro and Small Enterprises with Collateral-Free Loans

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026