Tension in Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts in Ukhrul
Fresh violence erupted in Manipur's Ukhrul district as armed groups set fire to houses in Litan Sareikhong village, forcing residents to flee. Despite efforts for peace, clashes between Tangkhul and Kuki communities resulted in more homes being destroyed. Additional security forces have been deployed to stabilize the situation.
Violence resurfaced in Manipur's Ukhrul district when attackers allegedly set fire to several houses in Litan Sareikhong, prompting residents to flee to safer areas in Kangpokpi. This escalation followed an assault on a Tangkhul Naga community member, which initially seemed resolved but reignited tensions.
Despite a planned peace meeting, hostilities resumed with villagers reportedly attacking the Litan Sareikhong chief's residence and engaging in stone-pelting clashes, leading to prohibitory orders. The unrest is attributed to Kuki militants, with 21 houses already destroyed, said state minister Govindas Konthoujam, highlighting the tense situation.
Efforts to calm the situation saw Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho and community leaders holding peace talks. Dikho emphasized the desire for peace, urging individuals to prevent broader communal conflict. Security forces remain active, ensuring stability, while Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh called for restraint and unity among communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
