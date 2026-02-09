Left Menu

Ceasefire on the Brink: Gaza Strains Under Renewed Violence

Israeli forces killed militants in Rafah, Gaza Strip, citing a ceasefire violation. Tensions persist despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Hamas. Recent incidents include an Israeli strike that killed Hamas fighters and the death of a Palestinian farmer. Israel and Hamas exchange blame amid efforts to resolve the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant escalation, Israeli forces fatally shot four militants in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, after they allegedly violated the ceasefire by opening fire on troops, according to Israel's military. The confrontation, viewed as a severe breach of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement with Hamas, highlights enduring tensions in the region.

The incident is part of a pattern where Israel has previously responded to similar breaches with airstrikes, resulting in civilian casualties. One of the militants was identified as Anas Annashar, reportedly linked to a former senior Hamas figure. Meanwhile, a separate incident reported in Deir Al-Balah saw the fatal shooting of a Palestinian farmer by Israeli forces.

The fragile ceasefire is continually tested as both Israel and Hamas exchange accusations of violating the truce, while diplomatic efforts continue. The next phase of President Trump's Gaza plan remains contentious, focusing on issues like Hamas disarmament, further Israeli withdrawal, and international peacekeeping efforts. Since the ceasefire, 580 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers have reportedly lost their lives in ongoing skirmishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

