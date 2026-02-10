Mask Mandate Overruled: Federal Officers' Rights Upheld

In a significant legal development, a federal judge in Los Angeles has preliminarily struck down a California law that barred federal officers from wearing masks on duty, citing potential constitutional infringements. U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder indicated that the U.S. government is likely to prove the law unconstitutional, granting its request for an order to halt its enforcement.

Judge Snyder, however, upheld another state law mandating federal officers to show identification during duty. California Governor Gavin Newsom lauded this decision as a "clear win for the rule of law," emphasizing the necessity of accountability in law enforcement.

The rulings unfold amid escalating federal-state tensions. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi hailed the mask law decision as "another key court victory," voicing concerns over the harassment faced by federal agents. The U.S. Department of Justice had challenged the laws, arguing that federal officers faced threats of criminal liability from state officials aiming to disrupt federal enforcement activities. The judge echoed the Trump administration's stance that the mask ban infringed upon the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause.