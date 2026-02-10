Lucknow Police Deploy Drones to Combat Hazardous 'Chinese Manjha'

In an intensified crackdown on 'Chinese manjha', the Lucknow Police have begun using surveillance drones to monitor kite-flying activities. This initiative aims to prevent injuries and enforce a city-wide ban on the hazardous material, known for causing numerous accidents.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, Vishwajeet Shrivastava, explained the police department's comprehensive strategy, including raids on kite shops and collaborations with kite-flying clubs. These actions highlight their commitment to enforcing bans on the dangerous manjha and ensuring public safety.

Drones are a new experiment in this strategy, designed to pinpoint homes using the banned string. The police have also acted to remove tangled manjha from public areas, arresting two individuals for possession. These efforts underscore the seriousness of curbing this threat in Lucknow.

