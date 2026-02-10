Left Menu

Lucknow Police Deploy Drones to Combat Hazardous 'Chinese Manjha'

The Lucknow Police have ramped up efforts against the use of 'Chinese manjha' by deploying surveillance drones to monitor kite flying across the city. The initiative aims to prevent injuries and ensure compliance with bans. They conducted raids on kite shops, arrested offenders, and launched a cleaning drive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:21 IST
Lucknow Police Deploy Drones to Combat Hazardous 'Chinese Manjha'
DCP West Vishwajeet Shrivastava during drone deployment (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an intensified crackdown on 'Chinese manjha', the Lucknow Police have begun using surveillance drones to monitor kite-flying activities. This initiative aims to prevent injuries and enforce a city-wide ban on the hazardous material, known for causing numerous accidents.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, Vishwajeet Shrivastava, explained the police department's comprehensive strategy, including raids on kite shops and collaborations with kite-flying clubs. These actions highlight their commitment to enforcing bans on the dangerous manjha and ensuring public safety.

Drones are a new experiment in this strategy, designed to pinpoint homes using the banned string. The police have also acted to remove tangled manjha from public areas, arresting two individuals for possession. These efforts underscore the seriousness of curbing this threat in Lucknow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesco Triumphs in Rapid-Delivery Race with Whoosh

Tesco Triumphs in Rapid-Delivery Race with Whoosh

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Consider Plea Against Assam CM Over Alleged Rifle Incident

Supreme Court to Consider Plea Against Assam CM Over Alleged Rifle Incident

 India
3
Inferno Erupts from Suspected LPG Blast, Two Injured

Inferno Erupts from Suspected LPG Blast, Two Injured

 India
4
ICC Navigates Stormy Waters: Pakistan to Play India in T20 Clash

ICC Navigates Stormy Waters: Pakistan to Play India in T20 Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026