Union Minister Blasts State Congress for Unfulfilled Promises Amid Rising Public Discontent

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has strongly criticized the state's Congress government for not following through on its election promises. He specifically pointed out unfulfilled commitments such as the Rs 4,000 pension for the elderly and 10 grams of gold for newlyweds, stating that these failures are fueling public frustration.

Kumar suggested that voters are growing disillusioned with the Congress, citing poor infrastructure as a major cause of dissatisfaction. He warned that this discontent might lead residents to support the BJP in the forthcoming municipal elections, as they seek effective governance and infrastructure improvements.

The minister also questioned the motives behind the praise for Congress by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, implying possible secret deals. Kumar signaled that Reddy's comments show a fear of electoral defeat and accused the Congress of alienating its own party workers by partnering with AIMIM.

(With inputs from agencies.)