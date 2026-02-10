Left Menu

Journalist Arrested for Viral Post: Provocation or Freedom of Expression?

A journalist from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly sharing an inflammatory image of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook. Charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the post is said to incite disorder. Legal actions are continuing in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 10-02-2026 09:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 09:35 IST
A journalist from Madhya Pradesh has found himself at the center of controversy after being arrested for allegedly posting an objectionable image of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook. Uttar Pradesh Police have charged the journalist, Pawan Tiwari, under a local law for promoting enmity.

The arrest followed a complaint by BJP's Hanumanganj Mandal secretary, claiming the post aimed to disturb social harmony. Officials reported that the post included a controversial caption, designed to provoke a particular community.

Tiwari, who temporarily resides in Ujjain but is originally from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, had returned to his village for a family event when the post went viral. Further investigations are being conducted by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

