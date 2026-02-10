Supreme Court Weighs Digital Age Challenges in Tax Search Powers
The Supreme Court discussed the practicality of search and seizure procedures under the Income Tax Act, focusing on the digital era's challenges. Issues of potential misuse and excessive power by authorities were debated, emphasizing the risk to both alleged evaders and third parties.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Tuesday delved into the complexities faced by investigators amidst the evolving digital landscape, highlighting concerns over issuing prior notices before searches and seizures.
Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria, examined the contentious Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, which grants IT officials the authority to conduct searches based on suspicion of undisclosed income or assets.
Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, representing the PIL petitioner, argued that these provisions pose excessive risks to both alleged tax evaders and associated third parties. The court acknowledged these challenges but emphasized that existing powers are not unchecked.
ALSO READ
Pharma Giants Clash: Novo Nordisk vs. Hims in Weight-Loss Pill Dispute
Novo Nordisk's Stock Surge Amid Hims & Hers' Weight-Loss Pill Halt
Global Health Pulse: From Nipah to Weight-Loss Pills
Pilgrims Receive Boost: Insurance Hike and Green Plan Unveiled
Scotland Piles Up Record Total in T20 Clash Against Italy