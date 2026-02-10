Left Menu

NHRC Demands Answers in Tamil Nadu Migrant Worker Assault Case

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a show cause notice to Tamil Nadu's government following an attack on a migrant worker by teenagers. The NHRC demands the victim be located and provided with medical care, urging compensation and highlighting state negligence.

  • Country:
  • India

Nearly a month after a migrant worker was attacked near Tiruttani railway quarters in Tamil Nadu, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a show cause notice to the state government. The notice demands the immediate location of the victim and calls for necessary medical treatment.

The NHRC has also questioned why a compensation of Rs 2 lakh should not be recommended for the victim, identified as Suraj, and highlighted what it calls a serious oversight in handling the case. Despite an FIR being registered, the delayed response and the victim's disappearance pose grave concerns.

In the wake of this incident, the Commission has instructed Tamil Nadu police and the Director General of Police to expedite efforts in tracing the victim and ensuring advanced medical care. The NHRC emphasizes the need for strict legal action and adequate protection measures for migrant workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

