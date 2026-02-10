Left Menu

Punjab Police's Massive Operation Prahar-2 Yields Over 1,600 Arrests

Punjab Police arrested over 1,600 individuals during Operation Prahar-2, a crackdown on wanted criminals. With more than 2,700 raids, Special DGP Arpit Shukla highlighted the cooperation of over 12,000 personnel across the state. Citizens are encouraged to report anonymously about criminal activities through a dedicated helpline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:05 IST
Punjab Police's Massive Operation Prahar-2 Yields Over 1,600 Arrests
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Punjab Police have arrested over 1,600 individuals on the second day of Operation Prahar-2, targeting wanted criminals.

More than 2,700 raids were carried out across various locations linked to these criminals, according to an official statement.

The operation, led by Director General of Police Punjab Gaurav Yadav, saw coordination from over 2,000 police teams and involved around 12,000 personnel statewide. Special DGP Arpit Shukla reported that 2,596 individuals were rounded up, with 1,634 arrests, including 53 proclaimed offenders and 534 preventive detentions. Citizens are urged to provide information anonymously via the Anti Gangster Helpline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strikes Set to Disrupt Lufthansa’s Operations Amid Labor Disputes

Strikes Set to Disrupt Lufthansa’s Operations Amid Labor Disputes

 Global
2
Punjab Police Thwart Explosive Terror Plot Linked to Pakistan's ISI

Punjab Police Thwart Explosive Terror Plot Linked to Pakistan's ISI

 India
3
Trump's Tough Call: Iran's Nuclear Deal Dilemma

Trump's Tough Call: Iran's Nuclear Deal Dilemma

 Egypt
4
California Man Jailed for Acting as Chinese Government Agent

California Man Jailed for Acting as Chinese Government Agent

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026