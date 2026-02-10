Punjab Police's Massive Operation Prahar-2 Yields Over 1,600 Arrests
Punjab Police arrested over 1,600 individuals during Operation Prahar-2, a crackdown on wanted criminals. With more than 2,700 raids, Special DGP Arpit Shukla highlighted the cooperation of over 12,000 personnel across the state. Citizens are encouraged to report anonymously about criminal activities through a dedicated helpline.
In a significant crackdown, Punjab Police have arrested over 1,600 individuals on the second day of Operation Prahar-2, targeting wanted criminals.
More than 2,700 raids were carried out across various locations linked to these criminals, according to an official statement.
The operation, led by Director General of Police Punjab Gaurav Yadav, saw coordination from over 2,000 police teams and involved around 12,000 personnel statewide. Special DGP Arpit Shukla reported that 2,596 individuals were rounded up, with 1,634 arrests, including 53 proclaimed offenders and 534 preventive detentions. Citizens are urged to provide information anonymously via the Anti Gangster Helpline.
