Intrigue Unfolds: FBI Investigates Fulton County Ballot Handling

The FBI has launched an investigation into the handling of ballots in Fulton County, Georgia, following a warrant to seize voting records related to the contentious 2020 election contest. The search aims to uncover potential deficiencies or defects in the vote-counting process.

This probe arises from claims by Donald Trump supporters, alleging widespread election fraud. Despite numerous audits, state inspections, and court rulings that found no evidence of such fraud, the investigation persists, driven by a referral from a former Trump campaign lawyer. This has ignited concerns of misuse of federal powers for alleged political retribution.

While the search seeks to determine the existence of any intentional action resulting in a breach of federal law, documented reviews of Fulton County's election practices showed marked improvements, and no evidence of misconduct. The county argues that 2020 election fraud claims have been debunked repeatedly through various legal avenues.