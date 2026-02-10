Crackdown at Shine Spa: Immigration Violations Uncovered
Police filed a First Information Report against operators of a spa in Narwal after a raid uncovered immigration law violations. Several individuals were detained, and investigations are ongoing. The crackdown followed allegations of illegal activities and found foreign nationals without valid travel documents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:46 IST
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, police have registered a First Information Report against the operators of a spa in Narwal, where a raid revealed immigration law violations and alleged illegal activities.
The police action followed reliable intelligence that foreign nationals were residing at the spa without valid documents. Authorities detained several individuals and seized documentation and digital evidence for further investigation.
The operation by Jammu Police came after repeated complaints of illicit actions at certain spa centers, as officials probe any possible broader network involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- spa
- immigration
- law
- violation
- Jammu
- raid
- Narwal
- illegal activities
- FIR
- investigation
ALSO READ
Pandemonium in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: Omar Abdullah Firm on His Stand
Jammu and Kashmir Considers Pay Raise for Legislative Assistants
Jammu's Thirst for a Long-Term Water Solution
Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Urges Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match Despite Calls for Peace
Controversy Erupts Over Unauthorized Microphone in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly