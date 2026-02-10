Crackdown at Shine Spa: Immigration Violations Uncovered

In a decisive move, police have registered a First Information Report against the operators of a spa in Narwal, where a raid revealed immigration law violations and alleged illegal activities.

The police action followed reliable intelligence that foreign nationals were residing at the spa without valid documents. Authorities detained several individuals and seized documentation and digital evidence for further investigation.

The operation by Jammu Police came after repeated complaints of illicit actions at certain spa centers, as officials probe any possible broader network involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)