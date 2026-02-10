Left Menu

Crackdown at Shine Spa: Immigration Violations Uncovered

Police filed a First Information Report against operators of a spa in Narwal after a raid uncovered immigration law violations. Several individuals were detained, and investigations are ongoing. The crackdown followed allegations of illegal activities and found foreign nationals without valid travel documents.

Jammu | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:46 IST
In a decisive move, police have registered a First Information Report against the operators of a spa in Narwal, where a raid revealed immigration law violations and alleged illegal activities.

The police action followed reliable intelligence that foreign nationals were residing at the spa without valid documents. Authorities detained several individuals and seized documentation and digital evidence for further investigation.

The operation by Jammu Police came after repeated complaints of illicit actions at certain spa centers, as officials probe any possible broader network involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

