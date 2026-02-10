Tragic End: Hindu Trader's Murder Highlights Rising Communal Tensions in Bangladesh

A Hindu trader was found hacked to death inside his shop in Trishal, Mymensingh, Bangladesh, sparking concerns about rising communal tensions in the country. The victim, Susen Chandra Sarkar, was discovered by family members following a money theft.

The incident, reported by local media on Tuesday, occurred amid a disturbing trend of violence against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh. In recent months, there have been increasing reports of targeted attacks, leading to demands for government intervention and justice for the victims.

According to independent groups, 15 Hindu individuals have been murdered in similar attacks over the last 45 days. Community leaders are alarmed, especially with general elections approaching in February. Authorities are urged to take swift action to prevent further violence.

