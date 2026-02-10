Left Menu

Historic Elections on February 12: Yunus's Call for Unity and Responsibility

Bangladesh's interim government chief, Muhammad Yunus, announced the impending transfer of power post-elections. Set against the backdrop of protests and the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, the upcoming votes are pivotal for the country's democracy. Yunus urged voters to reject misinformation and embrace unity and responsibility.

Updated: 10-02-2026 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Tuesday, Muhammad Yunus, the interim government chief of Bangladesh, announced plans for a swift transition of power to an elected government after the upcoming general elections on Thursday. He described this event as a landmark moment for the nation, urging citizens to embrace their democratic right to vote.

The elections, scheduled for February 12, follow the removal of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amidst widespread protests in August 2024. Yunus emphasized the critical nature of the elections and a concurrent referendum, calling it a moment that will shape the nation's future and stability.

Addressing concerns about potential power retention by the interim government, Yunus labeled such claims as unfounded propaganda. He reassured the public of a smooth handover of duties and called for unity against misinformation. Yunus also insisted on non-violence and fairness during the elections, with law enforcement on high alert to ensure a peaceful process.

