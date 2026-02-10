Assam's Final Voters' List Unveiled Ahead of Upcoming Elections

Assam has released its final voters' list for the pending assembly elections, according to a statement from the state's Chief Electoral Officer.

The revised list reveals a significant decrease, with over 2.43 lakh names removed from the previous draft roll. The current roll boasts a total of 2.49 crore voters, including nearly 1.25 crore men, 1.24 crore women, and 343 third-gender voters.

This release marks a 0.97 percent reduction in registered voters in comparison to last year's draft, setting the stage for the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)