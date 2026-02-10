Assam's Final Voters' List Unveiled Ahead of Upcoming Elections
Assam's final voters' list, released on Tuesday, shows a decrease of over 2.43 lakh names due to deletions from the draft roll. The list now includes 2.49 crore voters, with the Assam assembly elections approaching.
Assam has released its final voters' list for the pending assembly elections, according to a statement from the state's Chief Electoral Officer.
The revised list reveals a significant decrease, with over 2.43 lakh names removed from the previous draft roll. The current roll boasts a total of 2.49 crore voters, including nearly 1.25 crore men, 1.24 crore women, and 343 third-gender voters.
This release marks a 0.97 percent reduction in registered voters in comparison to last year's draft, setting the stage for the upcoming elections.
