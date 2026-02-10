Political Drama Unveiled: Allegations of Staged Violence in Assam

In an explosive revelation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused the Congress party of orchestrating a plot to stage violence involving its leaders to sway public sympathy ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Sarma stated that an individual, reportedly part of the planning process, has been detained by Guwahati Police. In response, security measures for Gaurav Gogoi, the state's Congress president, have been bolstered. Sarma assured that more details will emerge within days.

The Chief Minister alleged that 'Inclusive Minds,' a political consultancy engaged by Congress, is behind the staged violence plan. Sarma reports that one organizer of the alleged plot filed a police complaint, unwilling to support such actions. Further arrests and revelations are anticipated as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)