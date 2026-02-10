CBI Coordinates Deportation of Murder Suspect Sombir Motta from USA

A suspected criminal linked to murder charges and wanted by the Haryana Police has been deported from the USA back to India. The operation was a joint effort coordinated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in association with the Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Sombir Motta faced serious allegations related to murder and the use of firearms, leading to his wanted status by Haryana Police. His deportation marks a significant achievement for Indian authorities, who had pursued an INTERPOL red notice for his arrest since February 2025.

The operation's success came through collaborative efforts between the CBI, INTERPOL, and the Narcotics Control Bureau in Washington, ultimately securing Motta's return to face justice in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)