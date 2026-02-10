Left Menu

Revving Up: U.S. Push for 100% American-Made EV Chargers

The U.S. Transportation Department aims to increase American content in federally funded electric vehicle charging stations to 100%. This move, part of a $5 billion program, seeks to bolster domestic manufacturing and ensure cybersecurity, amid a larger push to strengthen U.S. economic and national security.

The U.S. Transportation Department announced plans to significantly raise the American content requirement in federally funded electric vehicle (EV) charging stations from 55% to up to 100%. This initiative, intended to shore up domestic manufacturing, may create complications regarding the use of these funds. Previously, the Biden administration had waived some 'Buy America' stipulations for the $5 billion EV program.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized that boosting American content in manufacturing will not only foster job growth domestically but also enhance the competitiveness of U.S. businesses. Additionally, the move addresses national security concerns over foreign-made components with potential cybersecurity flaws. Last year, U.S. infrastructure projects had seen U.S. content requirements for materials paused, sparking criticism from some policymakers.

The proposal arrives amidst ongoing political debates over the expansion of EV infrastructure. Judge Tana Lin's recent ruling against the Trump administration underscored the legal complexities surrounding EV funding, following a suit from 20 Democratic states. The Biden administration continues to prioritize this infrastructure expansion, with Duffy noting easier pathways for states to deploy new charging ports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

