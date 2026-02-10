Haryana Pioneers India's First Fair Ride Safety Policy Post-Surajkund Accident
The Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, plans to introduce India's first comprehensive policy to regulate fair and adventure rides following a tragic accident at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela. The initiative aims to enhance safety standards and prevent future incidents.
Following a tragic incident at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced the creation of the country's first comprehensive policy to regulate fair and adventure rides.
The devastating accident occurred when a high-speed pendulum ride collapsed, leading to the death of Inspector Jagdish Prasad and injuries to twelve others. The tragedy has spurred the government to reinforce safety measures and ensure public protection at such events.
The proposed policy seeks to establish stringent safety standards and improve oversight to prevent similar occurrences. Officials have been tasked with a high-level probe into the incident, while financial compensation and support have been extended to the victims and Inspector Prasad's family.
