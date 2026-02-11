Uttarakhand Police Dispel Abduction Rumors
Reports of a burqa-clad man attempting to abduct a schoolgirl in Dehradun were dismissed by the Uttarakhand Police. City Superintendent Pramod Kumar confirmed that investigations found the allegations baseless and no incident took place.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-02-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 00:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Police have categorically denied reports suggesting a man in a burqa tried to kidnap a female student outside a well-known school in Dehradun.
During a press statement, Dehradun City Superintendent of Police, Pramod Kumar, clarified that an investigation debunked these claims.
The reports were deemed false, with authorities assuring the public that no such abduction attempt occurred.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Teenage Attack in Ufa: Guilty Plea and Investigations Follow
GOP Targets ACA Insurers in Fraud Investigation
Tragic Loss: MBBS Student's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation
Doon School Kidnapping Rumors Debunked: Principal and Police Set the Record Straight
High-Stakes Inquiry: The Ambani Money Laundering Investigation