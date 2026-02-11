Left Menu

Uttarakhand Police Dispel Abduction Rumors

Reports of a burqa-clad man attempting to abduct a schoolgirl in Dehradun were dismissed by the Uttarakhand Police. City Superintendent Pramod Kumar confirmed that investigations found the allegations baseless and no incident took place.

  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Police have categorically denied reports suggesting a man in a burqa tried to kidnap a female student outside a well-known school in Dehradun.

During a press statement, Dehradun City Superintendent of Police, Pramod Kumar, clarified that an investigation debunked these claims.

The reports were deemed false, with authorities assuring the public that no such abduction attempt occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

