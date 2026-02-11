Congressional Clash: Immigration Enforcement Under Fire

In a heated congressional hearing, Democrats attacked President Trump's immigration policies after two U.S. citizens were killed by federal immigration officers in Minnesota. The session exposed deep divisions over immigration enforcement between Democrats and the Trump administration.

Top immigration officials defended the administration's actions, despite video evidence contradicting initial claims that depicted the citizens as aggressors. The opposition highlighted the unintended consequences of mass deportation sweeps picking up individuals with no criminal records.

The fallout led to calls for reform, including the abolition of ICE, as Democrats pressed for changes in enforcement priorities. The Republican-dominated Congress's funding boost for immigration enforcement agencies reflects ongoing political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)