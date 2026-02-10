Left Menu

Tragic Loss Amplifies BJP-Congress Tensions in Telangana

A BJP Scheduled Tribe candidate's alleged suicide intensifies political strife in Telangana, as both the BJP and Congress exchange accusations. The BJP claims Congress harassment led to the incident, while Congress accuses BJP of exploiting the situation. Police investigations continue amidst political protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Telangana, political turmoil has intensified following the alleged suicide of E Mahadevappa, a BJP Scheduled Tribe candidate in the municipal elections. The candidate was found dead in his home in Narayanpet district, sparking a heated political dispute between the BJP and the ruling Congress party.

The BJP has accused Congress leaders of harassment and intimidation, claiming these actions drove Mahadevappa to take his life. In response, the Congress has alleged that BJP is attempting to gain political advantage by sensationalizing the tragic event. Simultaneously, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy raised concerns over incidents of harassment in the area.

While a police investigation is underway, no evidence of abetment has surfaced yet. Political protests continue, with both parties demanding inquiries. The incident has led to the postponement of elections in the ward where Mahadevappa was a candidate.

