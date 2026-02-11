Tragedy Strikes Tumbler Ridge: A Quiet Town in Shock

A tragic shooting incident unfolded in the quiet town of Tumbler Ridge in northeastern British Columbia, leaving ten people, including the suspected shooter, dead, according to Canadian police.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reported that six individuals were discovered deceased inside the local high school. Two additional bodies were found at a related residence, and another victim succumbed on the way to the hospital. The suspected shooter is believed to have died from a self-inflicted wound, and police have reassured the public that no further suspects are at large.

Tumbler Ridge, nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and home to around 2,400 residents, continues to grapple with the aftermath of the tragedy, as 25 more individuals are being assessed for injuries at a local medical center. British Columbia's Public Safety Minister, Nina Krieger, expressed her condolences and pledged support to the affected community.