Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Tumbler Ridge: A Quiet Town in Shock

A tragic shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, left ten people dead, including the suspected shooter. The victims were found in a high school, a residence, and on the way to the hospital. Police have declared no ongoing threat while the community mourns this devastating incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 08:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 08:23 IST
Tragedy Strikes Tumbler Ridge: A Quiet Town in Shock

A tragic shooting incident unfolded in the quiet town of Tumbler Ridge in northeastern British Columbia, leaving ten people, including the suspected shooter, dead, according to Canadian police.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reported that six individuals were discovered deceased inside the local high school. Two additional bodies were found at a related residence, and another victim succumbed on the way to the hospital. The suspected shooter is believed to have died from a self-inflicted wound, and police have reassured the public that no further suspects are at large.

Tumbler Ridge, nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and home to around 2,400 residents, continues to grapple with the aftermath of the tragedy, as 25 more individuals are being assessed for injuries at a local medical center. British Columbia's Public Safety Minister, Nina Krieger, expressed her condolences and pledged support to the affected community.

TRENDING

1
Abhishek Sharma's Fitness Woes: Impact on India's T20 World Cup Plans

Abhishek Sharma's Fitness Woes: Impact on India's T20 World Cup Plans

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Tumbler Ridge: School Shooting Leaves Community in Shock

Tragedy Strikes Tumbler Ridge: School Shooting Leaves Community in Shock

 Canada
3
Arrest Made in High-Profile Abduction of TV Host's Mother

Arrest Made in High-Profile Abduction of TV Host's Mother

 Global
4
Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge: Mass Shooting Leaves Ten Dead in British Columbia

Tragedy in Tumbler Ridge: Mass Shooting Leaves Ten Dead in British Columbia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026