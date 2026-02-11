Tensions Rise as Andhra Pradesh Legislature Convenes
The joint session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature commenced with Governor S Abdul Nazeer's address amidst disruption by YSRCP MLAs, led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The YSRCP protested against the TDP-led NDA government, dubbing it a 'kingdom of thieves'. The Assembly session will run until March 12.
The Andhra Pradesh Legislature's joint session began under a cloud of tension as YSRCP MLAs interrupted the proceedings with slogans, targeting the TDP-led NDA government.
Governor S Abdul Nazeer delivered his address as YSRCP members, led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, mounted a protest, calling the government a 'kingdom of thieves'.
This marks Reddy's return to the House after nearly a year. The assembly session is scheduled to continue until March 12, providing a platform for further political debates.
