Tensions Rise as Andhra Pradesh Legislature Convenes

The Andhra Pradesh Legislature's joint session began under a cloud of tension as YSRCP MLAs interrupted the proceedings with slogans, targeting the TDP-led NDA government.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer delivered his address as YSRCP members, led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, mounted a protest, calling the government a 'kingdom of thieves'.

This marks Reddy's return to the House after nearly a year. The assembly session is scheduled to continue until March 12, providing a platform for further political debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)