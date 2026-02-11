Left Menu

​Drone Attack Ignites Fire in Russia's Volgograd Region

A drone attack in Russia's Volgograd region led to a fire at an industrial site. The attack damaged a residential building apartment and impacted a kindergarten area. No casualties have been reported. Authorities are countering the threat with air defense measures, according to the regional governor, Andrei Bocharov.

  • Russia

An overnight drone attack has triggered a fire at an industrial site in Russia's Volgograd region, according to the regional governor.

The attack also resulted in damage to an apartment in a residential building, with drone debris landing in a kindergarten area. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

The Russian Ministry of Defence's air defense units are actively working to counter this mass terrorist attack involving unmanned aerial vehicles targeting energy and civilian infrastructure in the area, as stated by the governor, Andrei Bocharov, on Telegram.

