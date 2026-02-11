​Drone Attack Ignites Fire in Russia's Volgograd Region

An overnight drone attack has triggered a fire at an industrial site in Russia's Volgograd region, according to the regional governor.

The attack also resulted in damage to an apartment in a residential building, with drone debris landing in a kindergarten area. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

The Russian Ministry of Defence's air defense units are actively working to counter this mass terrorist attack involving unmanned aerial vehicles targeting energy and civilian infrastructure in the area, as stated by the governor, Andrei Bocharov, on Telegram.

(With inputs from agencies.)