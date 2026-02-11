Cambodia's Major Crackdown on Scam Networks: A Step Towards Global Justice

Cambodia has made significant strides in combating global fraud by shutting down almost 200 scam centers. This recent crackdown aims to dismantle intricate fraud operations targeting individuals worldwide. The Cambodian government granted rare media access to one such center, showcasing their commitment to tackling this pervasive issue.

The campaign has led to the arrest of 173 senior crime figures and the deportation of 11,000 workers involved in these schemes. Many scam workers fled from compounds, some in pursuit of safety from exploitation, which Amnesty International describes as a 'humanitarian crisis.'

Despite these efforts, challenges remain, as authorities lack sufficient manpower to detain those fleeing en masse. The recent government-organized tour underscores the pressing need for international cooperation in eradicating these fraudulent networks.

