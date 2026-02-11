Cambodia's Major Crackdown on Scam Networks: A Step Towards Global Justice
Cambodia has closed nearly 200 scam centers in a major crackdown on transnational fraud. Authorities have arrested 173 key suspects and deported 11,000 workers. The campaign, which began after the extradition of a scam kingpin, aims to dismantle sophisticated operations and address the humanitarian crisis it has caused.
Cambodia has made significant strides in combating global fraud by shutting down almost 200 scam centers. This recent crackdown aims to dismantle intricate fraud operations targeting individuals worldwide. The Cambodian government granted rare media access to one such center, showcasing their commitment to tackling this pervasive issue.
The campaign has led to the arrest of 173 senior crime figures and the deportation of 11,000 workers involved in these schemes. Many scam workers fled from compounds, some in pursuit of safety from exploitation, which Amnesty International describes as a 'humanitarian crisis.'
Despite these efforts, challenges remain, as authorities lack sufficient manpower to detain those fleeing en masse. The recent government-organized tour underscores the pressing need for international cooperation in eradicating these fraudulent networks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cambodia
- scam
- crackdown
- transnational
- fraud
- arrests
- deportation
- humanitarian
- Amnesty
- international
ALSO READ
Virtual Store Fraud: Thane Man Duped of Over Rs 1.17 Crore
CBI Coordinates Deportation of Murder Suspect Sombir Motta from USA
DRI Cracks Down on Mumbai Gold Melting Syndicate: Major Seizure and Arrests
Silver Heist Unveiled: Key Arrests and Major Recoveries
EU Migration Policy Overhaul: Accelerated Deportations and Controversy