Allegations of Misconduct: Ascetic Under Investigation

A woman has come forward with serious allegations against a prominent ascetic in Karnataka's Bagalkote district, filing a complaint of sexual harassment and blackmail with the Karnataka State Commission for Women.

The Commission has promptly directed the police to delve into these serious charges. According to the Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary, the woman alleged that the ascetic threatened to release private videos if she did not comply with his demands.

While the complainant preferred to remain anonymous, the Commission assured that the police would carry out a comprehensive investigation. This step reflects the commitment to protecting the complainant's privacy and safeguarding against further victimization. The police are expected to provide an initial report soon.