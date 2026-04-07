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NDA's Promises vs. Congress's Criticisms Ahead of Puducherry Polls

As Puducherry approaches its assembly polls, Union Ministers Nadda and Mandaviya rally BJP supporters with promises of economic growth and welfare schemes, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses the BJP of neglect and corruption. The battle lines are drawn between NDA, Congress-DMK, and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:14 IST
NDA's Promises vs. Congress's Criticisms Ahead of Puducherry Polls
Union Minister JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister JP Nadda and BJP Election In-Charge for Puducherry, Mansukh Mandaviya, launched a massive 'bike rally' under the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha on Tuesday, marking it as a significant event ahead of the approaching assembly elections. In his address at the rally, Nadda emphasized the NDA 2.0 government's commitment to the 'economic development' of Puducherry, urging Yuva Morcha members to spread the BJP's promises to every household. The party promises include distributing free gas cylinders during Pongal and Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Nadda instructed party members to visit households to relay that 'two gas cylinders will be provided yearly free of cost.' In addition, plans include distributing e-scooters to top-performing 12th-grade students, installing 30 water ATMs, and awarding 10,000 scholarships worth Rs 10,000 each. He quoted Prime Minister Modi, asserting that under NDA rule, Puducherry represents 'Business, Education, Spiritualism, and Tourism'—the pillars of the region's growth. Nadda criticized the Congress-DMK regime, calling it 'a government of goons,' challenging its record on corruption and crime, in contrast to NDA's governance that restored safety and stability in Puducherry.

Nadda praised PM Modi's pivotal role over the past 11 years in transforming India into a stable and powerful economic force, contrasting it with past challenges when India was part of the 'Fragile Five.' Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted the BJP, accusing it of imposing a government from Delhi that doesn't reflect Puducherry's wishes and neglecting full statehood promises. He detailed Congress's welfare initiatives, including unemployment assistance and free bus travel for women. As the polling date of April 9 approaches, with results due on May 4, Puducherry's political landscape is intensely contested with a triangular battle among NDA, Congress-DMK, and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

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