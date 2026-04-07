Controversy Erupts Over Police Visit to AAP MLA Gopal Italia's Home

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gopal Italia has leveled serious accusations against the police, claiming his family was threatened during a visit to his residence in Gujarat's Surat. Italia contends that the police, under orders from Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, visited his home to intimidate his elderly mother.

In contrast, Surat Commissioner of Police Anupam Singh Gahlaut clarified that the visit was a standard procedure to serve a non-bailable warrant issued by a civil court in Mehsana. The warrant is connected to cases of unlawful assembly and other charges against Italia. The police emphasized adherence to established protocols during the process.

The warrant was issued by the Third Additional Civil Judge at Mehsana, necessitating police to deliver it personally to Italia's address listed in the case documents. The police recorded and shared details of their visit through the e-Summons application, a tool for court and police coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)