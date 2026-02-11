Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Drone Attack Devastates Ukrainian Family

A Russian drone strike in Bohodukhiv, near Kharkiv, resulted in the deaths of a father and three young children. The attack, part of a broader onslaught of 129 drones, left their mother, who is pregnant, as the sole survivor. Ongoing conflict continues affecting civilians in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:31 IST
In a devastating incident near Kharkiv, Ukraine, a Russian drone attack claimed the lives of a father and his three young children, Ukrainian officials reported. The strike occurred in the town of Bohodukhiv, targeting a residential building, leaving the pregnant mother as the only survivor.

Overnight, Ukraine's air force faced a barrage of 129 drones from Russia; however, they managed to neutralize 112, as reported by the officials. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office stated that the drone attack completely destroyed the family's house and trapped them under the debris until rescue teams intervened.

This tragedy underscores the relentless nature of the conflict affecting civilians since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Despite continued denial from both sides regarding targeting civilians, incidents like these highlight the ongoing peril faced by residents in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

