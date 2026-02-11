Left Menu

Tantric Tragedy: Dark Rituals and Poisonous Promises

Kamruddin alias Baba, an occult practitioner, has been arrested for allegedly murdering three people by feeding them poison-laced ladoos during a fake ritual promising wealth. Operating under the guise of a tantric, he deceived victims into consuming the poison, later robbing them before fleeing.

Updated: 11-02-2026 14:57 IST
  • India

In a shocking case surfacing from the heartlands of India, an occult practitioner known as Kamruddin alias Baba, has been apprehended for allegedly orchestrating the murder of three individuals using poison-infused sweets. The accused, who previously operated tantric centers in Uttar Pradesh, lured victims with false promises of prosperity through his rituals.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma, Kamruddin was ensnared through meticulous technical and field investigations. He is purportedly involved in a calculated conspiracy of deceit leading to the elimination of victims to rob them of their assets, capitalizing on their belief in supernatural assurances.

The tragic episode came to light in February when the lifeless bodies were found within a vehicle under suspicious circumstances. Corroborating evidence backed by CCTV footage and electronic surveillance led investigators to Kamruddin, who has a history of similar offenses across Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Police are continuing efforts to unravel the full breadth of his criminal undertakings.

