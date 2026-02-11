Tantric Tragedy: Dark Rituals and Poisonous Promises

In a shocking case surfacing from the heartlands of India, an occult practitioner known as Kamruddin alias Baba, has been apprehended for allegedly orchestrating the murder of three individuals using poison-infused sweets. The accused, who previously operated tantric centers in Uttar Pradesh, lured victims with false promises of prosperity through his rituals.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma, Kamruddin was ensnared through meticulous technical and field investigations. He is purportedly involved in a calculated conspiracy of deceit leading to the elimination of victims to rob them of their assets, capitalizing on their belief in supernatural assurances.

The tragic episode came to light in February when the lifeless bodies were found within a vehicle under suspicious circumstances. Corroborating evidence backed by CCTV footage and electronic surveillance led investigators to Kamruddin, who has a history of similar offenses across Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Police are continuing efforts to unravel the full breadth of his criminal undertakings.

(With inputs from agencies.)