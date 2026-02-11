Supreme Court Demands NIA Justification in Murshidabad Violence Case
The Supreme Court has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to justify its actions under a terror provision in the ongoing investigation of violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The Calcutta High Court is involved, with the state encouraged to raise grievances and concerns about central involvement.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has requested the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to submit a justification report regarding its invocation of a terror act provision in Murshidabad district's violence case to the Calcutta High Court. This decision follows an appeal from the West Bengal government.
A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasized that the high court should be approached by the state to express grievances related to the NIA's involvement. The matter also permits the Calcutta HC to examine challenges to the central government's decision to initiate an NIA investigation.
On a related note, civil unrest in Murshidabad has prompted the high court to contemplate the use of central forces and investigate alleged attacks on migrant workers. The Union home ministry has already mandated an NIA probe following legal motions in January regarding ongoing violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Mandates Independent Review of Beldanga Violence Investigation
Murshidabad violence: SC says Calcutta HC may also examine Centre's decision to order NIA probe.
SC asks NIA to file report in Calcutta HC on invoking UAPA provisions in Murshidabad violence case.
Murshidabad violence: SC asks West Bengal government to approach Calcutta HC with its grievances against NIA probe.
Efforts Underway to Resolve Violence in Manipur's Ukhrul District