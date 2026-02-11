Supreme Court Demands NIA Justification in Murshidabad Violence Case

The Supreme Court has requested the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to submit a justification report regarding its invocation of a terror act provision in Murshidabad district's violence case to the Calcutta High Court. This decision follows an appeal from the West Bengal government.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasized that the high court should be approached by the state to express grievances related to the NIA's involvement. The matter also permits the Calcutta HC to examine challenges to the central government's decision to initiate an NIA investigation.

On a related note, civil unrest in Murshidabad has prompted the high court to contemplate the use of central forces and investigate alleged attacks on migrant workers. The Union home ministry has already mandated an NIA probe following legal motions in January regarding ongoing violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)