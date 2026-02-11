Supreme Court Probes Bail Plea in High-Profile Delhi Riots Case
The Supreme Court has requested Delhi Police's response concerning the bail plea of Tasleem Ahmed, implicated in the February 2020 Delhi riots 'larger conspiracy' case. The plea challenges a Delhi High Court order denying bail, as delay in trial cannot solely justify release. Activists Khalid and Imam also face charges.
The Supreme Court is awaiting a response from Delhi Police after it issued a notice regarding the bail plea of Tasleem Ahmed, who is implicated in the February 2020 Delhi riots-related 'larger conspiracy' case.
A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale is considering Ahmed's plea, which challenges a prior Delhi High Court order denying him bail. The High Court had dismissed the plea, emphasizing that 'delay in trial' cannot be the sole reason for granting bail, except in cases of clear violation of fundamental or constitutional rights.
Ahmed, alongside activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and IPC provisions, accused of orchestrating the riots during protests against the CAA and NRC, resulting in 53 deaths and over 700 injuries.
