Gangster's Takedown: A New Arrest Shakes Thiruvalla

In a significant development, police have arrested another suspect linked to the sexual assault case involving a gangster and a spa employee in Thiruvalla. The suspect, named Prashobh and also known as 'Rockan', was detained by a Special Investigation Team while he was in hiding.

The case, which has already seen the arrest of Subin Alexander, Berlin Das, and Akhil Kumar, centers on the alleged assault which took place on February 1. Prashobh is now under police interrogation to uncover more details of the crime.

The investigation is ongoing, with police searching for two more suspects believed to have fled the state, as searches extend to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The police remain committed to bringing all involved to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)