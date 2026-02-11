Left Menu

Gangster's Takedown: A New Arrest Shakes Thiruvalla

Police have apprehended a fourth suspect in a case involving a gangster accused of sexually assaulting a spa employee. The arrest took place in Ranni as part of an ongoing investigation after the accused went into hiding. Prior arrests include Subin Alexander and two others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvalla | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, police have arrested another suspect linked to the sexual assault case involving a gangster and a spa employee in Thiruvalla. The suspect, named Prashobh and also known as 'Rockan', was detained by a Special Investigation Team while he was in hiding.

The case, which has already seen the arrest of Subin Alexander, Berlin Das, and Akhil Kumar, centers on the alleged assault which took place on February 1. Prashobh is now under police interrogation to uncover more details of the crime.

The investigation is ongoing, with police searching for two more suspects believed to have fled the state, as searches extend to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The police remain committed to bringing all involved to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

