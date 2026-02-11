Left Menu

Unprecedented Move: Opposition Seeks Removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

The opposition initiated a process to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging bias in his conduct. The notice, initially flawed, was corrected per the Speaker's directive. Om Birla recused himself from chairing until resolution. The no-confidence motion is expected to be addressed in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:33 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in India witnessed a dramatic turn as the opposition moved to unseat Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing him of partisan behavior. The notice, initially containing drafting errors, was promptly rectified on Birla's orders, showing his commitment to parliamentary protocols.

As many as 118 opposition MPs signed the initial notice delivered to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh. It was withdrawn and resubmitted with corrected dates; however, the Speaker had already directed prompt corrective measures to ensure the notice's compliance with procedural requirements, sources confirmed.

While Birla decided not to occupy the Speaker's chair until the issue is resolved, the no-confidence motion remains scheduled for discussion on March 9. The case underscores Article 94C of the Constitution regarding speaker removal, and Article 96, which allows the speaker to defend his position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

