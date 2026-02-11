Unprecedented Move: Opposition Seeks Removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
The opposition initiated a process to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging bias in his conduct. The notice, initially flawed, was corrected per the Speaker's directive. Om Birla recused himself from chairing until resolution. The no-confidence motion is expected to be addressed in March.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in India witnessed a dramatic turn as the opposition moved to unseat Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing him of partisan behavior. The notice, initially containing drafting errors, was promptly rectified on Birla's orders, showing his commitment to parliamentary protocols.
As many as 118 opposition MPs signed the initial notice delivered to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh. It was withdrawn and resubmitted with corrected dates; however, the Speaker had already directed prompt corrective measures to ensure the notice's compliance with procedural requirements, sources confirmed.
While Birla decided not to occupy the Speaker's chair until the issue is resolved, the no-confidence motion remains scheduled for discussion on March 9. The case underscores Article 94C of the Constitution regarding speaker removal, and Article 96, which allows the speaker to defend his position.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Speaker Faces No-Confidence Motion Amidst Claims of Bias
Lok Sabha Speaker Faces No-Confidence Motion Amid Opposition Allegations
Political Turmoil: No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Lok Sabha Turmoil: Speaker Om Birla Steps Aside Amidst No-Confidence Motion
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Faces No-Confidence Motion Amidst Congress Criticism