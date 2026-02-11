Left Menu

Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling Boosts Assam's Forest Eviction Drive

The Supreme Court's ruling permits Assam to execute evictions in reserved forest areas, enhancing anti-encroachment initiatives. A specially formed committee will oversee unauthorized occupancy cases. As a result, over 1.25 lakh bighas have been cleared, streamlining the forest department's eviction process.

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hailed the Supreme Court's recent judgment authorizing evictions in reserved forest areas as a significant stride in combating encroachments.

With over 1.25 lakh bighas already cleared, the decision empowers the state to continue its eviction process, which faced previous disruptions due to court interventions.

The apex court's directive also involves forming a committee to scrutinize unauthorized occupations, ensuring due process and adherence to forest conservation laws, while considering rights of indigenous communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

