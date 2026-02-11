Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling Boosts Assam's Forest Eviction Drive

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hailed the Supreme Court's recent judgment authorizing evictions in reserved forest areas as a significant stride in combating encroachments.

With over 1.25 lakh bighas already cleared, the decision empowers the state to continue its eviction process, which faced previous disruptions due to court interventions.

The apex court's directive also involves forming a committee to scrutinize unauthorized occupations, ensuring due process and adherence to forest conservation laws, while considering rights of indigenous communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)