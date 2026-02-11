Mystical Murders: 'Baba' Arrested in Grim Murder Case
The Delhi Police arrested a self-styled 'baba', Kamaruddin, for the murder of three people found dead in a locked car. The victims were discovered on Sunday, near the Peeragarhi flyover. CCTV footage showed Kamaruddin with the victims earlier, prompting police to investigate the motive behind the deaths.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:54 IST
- Country:
- India
In a chilling development, Delhi Police arrested a self-proclaimed 'baba' involved in the deaths of three individuals found deceased inside a locked vehicle near the Peeragarhi flyover on Wednesday.
The suspect, Kamaruddin, a reputed 'maulana' and occult practitioner, is facing murder charges as police weave together the narrative of this dark episode.
CCTV footage places him with the trio—Randhir, Shiv Naresh Singh, and Laxmi Devi—on the day of their deaths, stirring a police investigation into the enigmatic sequence of events surrounding this tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- murder
- arrest
- baba
- Kamaruddin
- Peeragarhi
- occult
- investigation
- crime
- CCTV
ALSO READ
Peeragarhi Death Case: Delhi Police arrests self-styled 'baba' on murder charge.
Mystic Man Becomes Key Figure in Mysterious Peeragarhi Death Case
Mystery in Peeragarhi: Unraveling the Case of Three Bodies Found in Car
Mystery of the Peeragarhi Flyover Car Finds
Mystery Surrounds Tragic Discovery Near Peeragarhi Flyover