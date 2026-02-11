Mystical Murders: 'Baba' Arrested in Grim Murder Case

In a chilling development, Delhi Police arrested a self-proclaimed 'baba' involved in the deaths of three individuals found deceased inside a locked vehicle near the Peeragarhi flyover on Wednesday.

The suspect, Kamaruddin, a reputed 'maulana' and occult practitioner, is facing murder charges as police weave together the narrative of this dark episode.

CCTV footage places him with the trio—Randhir, Shiv Naresh Singh, and Laxmi Devi—on the day of their deaths, stirring a police investigation into the enigmatic sequence of events surrounding this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)