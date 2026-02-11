Left Menu

Mystical Murders: 'Baba' Arrested in Grim Murder Case

The Delhi Police arrested a self-styled 'baba', Kamaruddin, for the murder of three people found dead in a locked car. The victims were discovered on Sunday, near the Peeragarhi flyover. CCTV footage showed Kamaruddin with the victims earlier, prompting police to investigate the motive behind the deaths.

Updated: 11-02-2026 13:54 IST
In a chilling development, Delhi Police arrested a self-proclaimed 'baba' involved in the deaths of three individuals found deceased inside a locked vehicle near the Peeragarhi flyover on Wednesday.

The suspect, Kamaruddin, a reputed 'maulana' and occult practitioner, is facing murder charges as police weave together the narrative of this dark episode.

CCTV footage places him with the trio—Randhir, Shiv Naresh Singh, and Laxmi Devi—on the day of their deaths, stirring a police investigation into the enigmatic sequence of events surrounding this tragedy.

