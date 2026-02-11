Europe Enhances Drone Detection Strategy

The European Commission has announced a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing drone detection capabilities across Europe. The newly published action plan seeks to expand registration requirements and strengthen counter-drone testing capacity.

As part of the initiative, the Commission plans to introduce an 'EU Trusted Drone' label, designed to identify and ensure secure drone equipment. This measure aims to bolster the safety and reliability of drone operations within the bloc.

The action plan also calls for interested member countries to collaborate on the public procurement of counter-drone systems, fostering collective efforts in counter-drone advancements and infrastructure. This move underscores the Commission's commitment to addressing the growing challenges posed by drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)