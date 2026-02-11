Maharashtra Eases Land Conversion Norms, Streamlines Approval Process

The Maharashtra Government has made significant reforms to facilitate the conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural use by removing the requirement for a separate 'NA' permission. The building plan approval from the Town Planning Department or local authority will now be deemed sufficient.

Announced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, this development stems from directives by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Modifications to the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code accompany the policy change, and citizens can now bypass the district collector to gain necessary approvals.

This reform also abolishes the annual non-agricultural tax and introduces an online platform for building plan submissions. With the integration into the 7/12 land title document upon approval, the government intends to ease bureaucratic procedures for citizens.

