Left Menu

Maharashtra Eases Land Conversion Norms, Streamlines Approval Process

The Maharashtra Government has eliminated the need for a separate 'NA' permission by deeming building plan approval as sufficient for converting agricultural land to non-agricultural use. This decision aims to simplify processes and relieve citizens of additional tax burdens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:58 IST
Maharashtra Eases Land Conversion Norms, Streamlines Approval Process
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Government has made significant reforms to facilitate the conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural use by removing the requirement for a separate 'NA' permission. The building plan approval from the Town Planning Department or local authority will now be deemed sufficient.

Announced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, this development stems from directives by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Modifications to the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code accompany the policy change, and citizens can now bypass the district collector to gain necessary approvals.

This reform also abolishes the annual non-agricultural tax and introduces an online platform for building plan submissions. With the integration into the 7/12 land title document upon approval, the government intends to ease bureaucratic procedures for citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Boosts Education Funding in Ambitious 2026-27 Budget

Uttar Pradesh Boosts Education Funding in Ambitious 2026-27 Budget

 India
2
Telangana Politics: A Strategic Meeting in the Capital

Telangana Politics: A Strategic Meeting in the Capital

 India
3
Dollar Surges Amid Strong U.S. Job Growth

Dollar Surges Amid Strong U.S. Job Growth

 Global
4
Epic Ice Hockey League Showdowns Set the Stage for Thrilling Semi-Finals

Epic Ice Hockey League Showdowns Set the Stage for Thrilling Semi-Finals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026