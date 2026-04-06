Delhi Police Nabs Notorious Gang Member in Dehradun

The Delhi Police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting a 28-year-old man from Dehradun, wanted for several cases of murder and attempted murder, as confirmed by an official on Monday. The suspect, known as Saurabh alias Lefty, hails from Madanpur Khadar and had been evading authorities for six months regarding cases filed at Kalindi Kunj police station. He was labeled a proclaimed offender, with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh for his capture, according to the police.

Recognized as a habitual offender, Saurabh has a criminal record that lists multiple serious offenses, including robbery and attempted murder. Police noted that he is an active participant in the Prince Tewotia gang, involved in violent disputes that have led to several assaults, including a murder case anticipated in 2025.

A dedicated team from the Crime Branch traced his footsteps and managed to detain him in Dehradun, where further investigations are ongoing to uncover more details of his criminal activities.