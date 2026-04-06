Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Notorious Gang Member in Dehradun

The Delhi Police successfully arrested Saurabh alias Lefty, a 28-year-old man involved in several murders and gang violence cases, from Dehradun during an inter-state operation. A proclaimed offender with a bounty on his capture, Saurabh is linked to the Prince Tewotia gang and has a history of violent crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:14 IST
Delhi Police Nabs Notorious Gang Member in Dehradun
Saurabh
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting a 28-year-old man from Dehradun, wanted for several cases of murder and attempted murder, as confirmed by an official on Monday. The suspect, known as Saurabh alias Lefty, hails from Madanpur Khadar and had been evading authorities for six months regarding cases filed at Kalindi Kunj police station. He was labeled a proclaimed offender, with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh for his capture, according to the police.

Recognized as a habitual offender, Saurabh has a criminal record that lists multiple serious offenses, including robbery and attempted murder. Police noted that he is an active participant in the Prince Tewotia gang, involved in violent disputes that have led to several assaults, including a murder case anticipated in 2025.

A dedicated team from the Crime Branch traced his footsteps and managed to detain him in Dehradun, where further investigations are ongoing to uncover more details of his criminal activities.

TRENDING

1
Oil Market Turbulence Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Strait Disruptions

Oil Market Turbulence Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Strait Disruptions

 Global
2
Trump Demands Journalist Reveal Source

Trump Demands Journalist Reveal Source

 United States
3
Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders called off due to rain in Kolkata.

Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders c...

 Global
4
Sunetra Pawar: Continuing the Legacy in Baramati's Bypoll

Sunetra Pawar: Continuing the Legacy in Baramati's Bypoll

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026