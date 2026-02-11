IRS's Data Breach Scandal: Confidential Tax Info Exposed

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has landed in hot water after revealing classified tax data to federal immigration authorities, according to the Washington Post. The IRS, now scrambling to rectify the situation, inadvertently shared private taxpayer information during a controversial data-sharing initiative.

In April, the IRS, alongside the Treasury Department and the Department of Homeland Security, agreed to provide taxpayer data to federal immigration authorities. This controversial move aimed to assist in locating migrants, but compromised the longstanding IRS policy of safeguarding data from immigration-related inquiries. This led to several top officials stepping down.

Despite judicial intervention last week striking down the data-sharing agreement, by then, the Department of Homeland Security had already requested and received personal data on 47,000 individuals from the IRS. This breach has sparked significant concern over privacy and federal policy adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)