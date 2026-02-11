IRS's Data Breach Scandal: Confidential Tax Info Exposed
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service revealed confidential tax information to immigration authorities. An agreement finalized in April between federal agencies allowed this data sharing, sparking controversy and resulting in top IRS officials' resignations. A judge later overturned the agreement after DHS obtained data on thousands of individuals.
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service has landed in hot water after revealing classified tax data to federal immigration authorities, according to the Washington Post. The IRS, now scrambling to rectify the situation, inadvertently shared private taxpayer information during a controversial data-sharing initiative.
In April, the IRS, alongside the Treasury Department and the Department of Homeland Security, agreed to provide taxpayer data to federal immigration authorities. This controversial move aimed to assist in locating migrants, but compromised the longstanding IRS policy of safeguarding data from immigration-related inquiries. This led to several top officials stepping down.
Despite judicial intervention last week striking down the data-sharing agreement, by then, the Department of Homeland Security had already requested and received personal data on 47,000 individuals from the IRS. This breach has sparked significant concern over privacy and federal policy adherence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IRS Tax Info Leaked to Immigration Authorities
Crackdown at Shine Spa: Immigration Violations Uncovered
EU Parliament Approves Controversial Immigration Policies
Fiery Debate Erupts Over Immigration Enforcement at Homeland Security Hearing
Congress Clash: Democrats Challenge Trump's Immigration Tactics After Minnesota Deaths