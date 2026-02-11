High Court Demands Action in Witch Branding, Missing Child Case

The Jharkhand High Court has taken a strong stance against the Gumla police for their inaction in the case of Chandramani Urain, who alleged assault after being branded a witch. The court is also addressing the case of her missing daughter, who disappeared in 2019 when she was just six years old.

Despite Urain's claims of assault, police reports suggest she was unwilling to file a formal complaint. However, the justices criticized local authorities for not pursuing the case rigorously. With links between her assault and her daughter's disappearance deemed nonexistent, the court is still pressing for accountability.

The High Court has mandated police efforts to locate Urain's daughter, potentially involved in human trafficking, and called for legal aid to assist Urain in coping with village challenges. The next hearing is slated for February 12, with an order to include the UIDAI director in the case.

