High Court Demands Action in Witch Branding, Missing Child Case

The Jharkhand High Court criticized local police for inaction over a woman's assault after being labeled a witch, unrelated to her daughter's 2019 disappearance. The court directed police to find the missing child and involved legal authorities for support while reopening the case on suspicion of human trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has taken a strong stance against the Gumla police for their inaction in the case of Chandramani Urain, who alleged assault after being branded a witch. The court is also addressing the case of her missing daughter, who disappeared in 2019 when she was just six years old.

Despite Urain's claims of assault, police reports suggest she was unwilling to file a formal complaint. However, the justices criticized local authorities for not pursuing the case rigorously. With links between her assault and her daughter's disappearance deemed nonexistent, the court is still pressing for accountability.

The High Court has mandated police efforts to locate Urain's daughter, potentially involved in human trafficking, and called for legal aid to assist Urain in coping with village challenges. The next hearing is slated for February 12, with an order to include the UIDAI director in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

