19-year-old booked under POCSO for harassing girl

A 19-year-old man has been arrested by Nizampura police in Bhiwandi for allegedly sexually harassing a girl for several months. Ravi Chandansingh Thakur, was arrested on Wednesday following a complaint filed by the girls 18-year-old brother, said an official. The accused allegedly touched the 16-year-old inappropriately and even kissed her against her will.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-02-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 16:44 IST
A 19-year-old man has been arrested by Nizampura police in Bhiwandi for allegedly sexually harassing a girl for several months. Ravi Chandansingh Thakur, was arrested on Wednesday following a complaint filed by the girl's 18-year-old brother, said an official. The alleged harassment began at the girl's house in August 2024, as per the complaint. The accused allegedly touched the 16-year-old inappropriately and even kissed her against her will. Thakur was booked under section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Investigation is underway, the police official added.

