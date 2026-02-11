Jammu and Kashmir Unveils Comprehensive Cancer Control Strategy
The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced an extensive cancer control strategy, incorporating infrastructure development and collaborations with organizations like NITI Aayog. Health Minister Sakina Itoo emphasized the integrated approach to health, education, and social welfare, highlighting projects aimed at improving the quality of life and strengthening healthcare and education sectors.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has introduced a thorough strategy to combat cancer, focusing on infrastructure enhancement, capacity building, and strategic partnerships. This initiative was shared by Health and Education Minister Sakina Itoo during an Assembly discussion on grants.
The comprehensive plan involves collaboration with NITI Aayog and the Indian Council of Medical Research. It aims to improve medical facilities, diagnostic services, and emergency healthcare across the Union Territory, reflecting a commitment to service enhancement despite financial limitations.
Additionally, reforms in education are underway, including teacher training investments and school infrastructure development. A cervical cancer vaccination drive for young girls has been launched as a preventive measure. The government also reported improvements in academic performance following the restoration of the academic session to March-November.
(With inputs from agencies.)
