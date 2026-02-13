Panasonic Aims for Cooling Dominance with New AC Lineup

Panasonic Life Solutions India is setting ambitious goals for the future, aiming to increase its air conditioner volume to 20 lakh units by FY28. Poised on the development of new products and expanding its market footprint, the company has unveiled a 2026 lineup comprising 57 novel models. These models are engineered to combat India's extreme weather conditions and are priced starting at Rs 32,490.

Hirokazu Kamoda, Managing Director of Panasonic HVAC & CC India, expressed optimism about the evolving Indian AC market, which is driven by rapid urbanization, aspirations, and extreme weather. The company's new products promise enhanced resilience, energy efficiency, and health benefits, promising to redefine comfort for Indian households.

This strategic expansion aligns with Panasonic's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative, with a focus on research and development. Abhishek Verma, Head of Product Marketing & Planning, emphasized the company's goal of increasing its market share significantly, with a target of over 10 lakh units by FY27 and eventual expansion to 20 lakh units by FY28.

